Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District was hit by computer hackers who hold data hostage. On Monday, it forced schools to do their work offline.

Monday morning school staff across the district found a letter in their printers. The letter said that the system was hit by Royal ransomware and TUSD data was allegedly encrypted and copied.

13 News showed this letter to an expert, and he said this was an issue that’s being seen more often.

“The group itself that had sent this letter has actually been around about a year and they’ve been ramping up a lot of their activity in the united states,” Andy Taylor, CEO of TechTalk Radio, said.

A ransomware attack like this one could’ve spread through TUSD’s system by someone simply clicking on an untrustworthy link, according to Taylor. In this letter that was printed on TUSD servers, it said that the data that has been allegedly copied can be published online where anyone on the internet from the darknet will be able to see it.

“There’s always the chance that this information can end up in the wrong hand,” he explained. “Now, in the case of royal and the ransomware, most of the time they’re just looking for a quick pay. They’re hoping that someone will pay them the money and of course decrypt that info. That’s what happens in a ransomware attack.”

And that’s exactly what the letter said… that Royal was offering them a “unique deal” to get the data decrypted, restored, and kept confidential. Right now, Taylor said TUSD is likely working to find the source of the issue.

″My biggest concern is now they’re without their systems and that can affect of course their instruction. They’ve got a day, maybe two days, some of these depending on the infection, of course they’re going through and determining that now, this could last up to months,” he said.

In an email and voicemail sent out to TUSD staff and families, the district said received a cyber security incident on ITS technology network and that internet and network services are down as the matter is investigated.

“We are actively working to correct the issue and have notified all the appropriate authorities. All TUSD Schools will continue their regular school schedule,” the district said.

Taylor has a friend who works for one of the schools in the district. She also sent him the letter from Royal. He said Monday looked a little different for the teachers and students.

“Pretty much everything is stopped right now. Education is going to the old school. She has turned it into an instruction on how before the internet, this is how they did school,” he explained.

Andy Taylor said a ransomware attack like this is good time to focus on safe practices so this doesn’t happen to you. This includes running updates, not clicking on links, and when in doubt, question everything.

