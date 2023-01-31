Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

No, Phoenix does not look like that.
Some government-on-government trolling with some funny depictions of Phoenix(L: City of Phoenix, R: Maricopa County)
By Brad Denny and Jason Sillman
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the nation’s eyes turning towards Arizona as Super Bowl LVll nears, Phoenix and State Farm Stadium in Glendale have taken center stage. Unfortunately, some of the heavily edited depictions sent out by the City of Phoenix and the NFL of the Valley have been...well...interesting.

Just before last Sunday’s NFL conference championship games were to begin, the NFL’s official Twitter account tweeted an image of the four starting quarterbacks looking towards State Farm Stadium, which will host the big game on Feb. 12. For some reason, rather than being nestled at its real hometown of Glendale, the NFL’s image had the stadium situated at the Grand Canyon, just a mere 220 miles north of its actual location. Nearly the distance between Washington, D.C., and New York City.

The official Grand Canyon National Park Twitter account quickly corrected the league.

But the social media gaffes were not isolated to those out-of-state.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, the official City of Phoenix Twitter account sent a tweet welcoming the team and their fans to the Valley of the sun.

Yet, rather than use any of the numerous beautiful photos of Phoenix, the tweet contained an obviously heavily edited image that unleashed a slew of jokes and online mockery for its inaccuracies.

Among the eyebrow-raising choices made: Building aligned incorrectly, an apparent forest growing in the middle of Phoenix, a patch of a freeway with the signs facing the wrong way, and a flag pole higher than the forest canopy, to name just a few.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to unleash a firestorm of tweets pointing out the inaccuracies of the image depicting Arizona’s largest city. It wasn’t just online users grilling the City of Phoenix.

Maricopa County, home to both Phoenix and Glendale, couldn’t help adding its cleverly designed image containing several tongue-in-cheek references.

Arizona’s Family has contacted the City of Phoenix for comment about the image.

REAL Photos and videos of Arizona

We want to help show Super Bowl fans real photos and videos of how beautiful Phoenix, State Farm Stadium, and Arizona are (unedited). If you have some great pics or videos you’d like to show off, upload them here!

