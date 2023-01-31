Teen dies in shooting near Stone, Wetmore in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed in a shooting near Stone and Wetmore in Tucson on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Tucson Police Department said 15-year-old Carlos Cadena was found shot in the 400 block of East Wetmore Road.

The TPD said deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department were working off-duty at the Walmart in the area when they heard gunshots around 5:30 p.m.

Cadena was found near the bike path behind the business and died at a local hospital.

The TPD said there was a fight between a group of people before the shooting. The group included both juveniles and adults, according to the TPD.

Several witnesses left the scene before police arrived. While no suspects have been identified, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

It was the third of three shootings in Tucson in just over 24 hours.

On Friday, Jan. 27, a man was shot near Valencia and South Nogales Highway. His injuries were not life-threatening.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, a person was shot at Holly Hope Cemetery. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

