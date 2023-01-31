Advertise
Tucson police looking for suspect who hit cyclist, fled scene

This is a generic photo of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Tucson...
This is a generic photo of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Tucson early Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tucson Police Department said a cyclist was seriously hurt in an accident near Rosemont and East 29th Street.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for the person who hit a cyclist near Rosemont and East 29th Street in Tucson early Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 5200 block of East 29th Street around 2:30 a.m.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and the suspect fled the scene, according to the TPD.

The TPD said the suspect’s vehicle may have been a white 2017-18 Kia Forte. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

