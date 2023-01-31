Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers

Ford logo on grill
Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they’re traveling at highway speeds.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. The probe covers about 1.86 million vehicles.

The parts could hit the windshield of following vehicles or even a motorcycle rider, possibly causing loss of control and a crash, the agency said.

The agency doesn’t have any reports of crashes or injuries, according to a document posted Tuesday.

NHTSA says it will determine how often the problem happens and the safety consequences of the trim pieces flying off the vehicles.

The investigation could lead to a recall, but so far there hasn’t been one.

Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia has not been seen for days.
Tucson Police searching for missing teen
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
Teen dies in shooting near Stone, Wetmore in Tucson
Organizations that collect carts will not approach and take away a cart from someone currently...
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
Fatal Crash
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Stone, Limberlost in Tucson
Authorities investigating shooting near Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police...
Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend Biden State of Union speech
Races will be held at Rillito Park Racetrack every weekend in 2023 from Feb. 4 to April 2.
Rillito Park Racetrack ready for new season; horses to wear sensors to track safety
Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Friends remember pro skier killed in avalanche
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago