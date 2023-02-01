Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona college professor using magic to stir up interest in psychology

One of Virden’s most heart-pounding tricks is escaping from a straight jacket, which teaches students that persistence and perseverance can overcome anything.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tom Virden is a clinical psychology professor at Midwestern University in Glendale.

He’s also a professional magician who weaves many of his tricks into the classroom. “Many times the concepts we give are difficult, so I’ll use magic as a vehicle for communicating these difficult and challenging concepts,” Virden said. The professor grew up in New Orleans performing on the street with his mother but eventually realized he needed another career.

That’s when he went to school to study psychology. A few years ago, Virden found a way to merge his two passions together. “I do have my favorite kinds of tricks, because of my personality,” said Virden. “I started off as an escape artist, so escapes really appeal to me, but of course, the kinds of tricks I use will have to fit in the area I am teaching.”

TRENDING: Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

One of Virden’s most heart-pounding tricks is escaping from a straight jacket, which the professor says, teaches students that persistence and perseverance can overcome anything. A video of one of his great escapes has gone viral, with more than 8 million views worldwide, so Arizona’s Family stopped by the class on Tuesday to watch it happen in person.

The professor got out of a straight jacket in less than 90 seconds. “I’ve never had a class like this before, but I love every single minute of it,” said student Aly Uhren. Another student, TJ Gorman, said, ”It definitely helps get certain points across I think it also helps kind of allow for us to relax a little more and helps us retain more information.”

TRENDING: Apache Junction police investigating where toddler got fentanyl after overdose death

The professor’s magic isn’t limited to the classroom. Virden has created a non-profit called Meaningful Magic, where he provides free magic shows to children and adults in need. As a cancer survivor, Virden says it’s important to give back. ”The purpose of Meaningful Magic is to give messages of hope and empowerment to people who need it the most,” he said.

“Despite all the illusions and slight of hand, this is still a serious college class,” said Virden. There are no A’s handed out for the loudest applause. “Psychology is not magic,” said Virden. “I don’t teach exclusively magic all the time. I am a psychology professor first and foremost.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash involving three vehicles closed I-10 in Tucson between Irvington and Valencia...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads
Missing Tucson teen found safe, reunited with family
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
Teen dies in shooting near Stone, Wetmore in Tucson
Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside

Latest News

A multi-vehicle pileup in Texas shut down an interstate during a winter storm.
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
Tucson police find vehicle in connection with hit-and-run accident
Pima County sergeant fired after being charged with sexual assault
Michael was booked on one count of sexual abuse, one count of attempted sexual assault, one...
Man accused of sneaking up behind jogger, sexually abusing her in Peoria