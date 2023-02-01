Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders

Jordan A. Sullivan, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for murder, two years after...
Jordan A. Sullivan, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for murder, two years after being sentenced in a separate case in Chandler.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders.

Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.

Sullivan was also convicted of second-degree murder for killing a man in Chandler. Early in the morning on April 9, 2020, police responded to a Circle K on South Arizona Avenue and found an elderly man with severe injuries. The man had been robbed, beaten and his car was stolen. Sullivan was arrested a short time later after crashing the stolen car during a pursuit, and the victim died from his injuries later that month.

Sullivan pled guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in January 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he will begin his 25-year prison sentence after serving time in the state case.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
Eastbound I-10 traffic was diverted to the frontage road at Cortaro Road in Tucson, Ariz.,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
No, this photo tweeted by the City of Phoenix is not how the city actually looks.
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

Latest News

70 years ago, KOLD became the first TV station to sign on in Tucson.
70 years ago, KOLD became first TV station to sign on in Tucson
Expanded CBP One app working to restore asylum access
Expanded CBP One app working to restore asylum access
70 years ago, KOLD became the first TV station to sign on in Tucson.
KOLD signed on for first time in Tucson 70 years ago
FILE - The request for a criminal inquiry has no practical impact and does not commit federal...
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say