Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Beyoncé is going on tour.

Beyoncé announced her “Renaissance World Tour” on Instagram on Wednesday.

The tour will kick off in Stockholm in May before hitting other cities in Europe.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on July 8 in Toronto.

The first U.S. tour date is July 12 in Philadelphia. The tour ends in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Beyoncé's seventh album, “Renaissance,” dropped in July.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash involving three vehicles closed I-10 in Tucson between Irvington and Valencia...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
Tucson police find vehicle in connection with hit-and-run accident
No, this photo tweeted by the City of Phoenix is not how the city actually looks.
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

Latest News

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: ‘We’re all Tyre’: Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home
Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their...
Strep cases on the rise in Arizona
FILE - An Apple store is seen in this file photo. Apps operated by Apple and Google are under...
Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House