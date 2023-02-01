Advertise
Chiefs provide injury update ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) Hardman scored on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs didn’t hold practice today, but they have released an injury report that is “an estimation.”

“Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, L’Jarius Sneed, and Kadarius Toney did not practice,” the Chiefs said.

“Willie Gay and Trey Smith were limited,” the Chiefs added.

Also of note: Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Isiah Pacheco (wrist), Jerick McKinnon (ankles), and Justin Watson (illness) were listed as “full participation.”

No other players were listed for the Chiefs, which indicates that Travis Kelce is healthy.

For their part, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to share their injury update “soon.”

