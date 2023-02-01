Advertise
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks on-ramp from Prince Road to I-10 east in Tucson

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV blocked the Prince Road on-ramp to eastbound...
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV blocked the Prince Road on-ramp to eastbound I-10 Wednesday, Feb. 1.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An on-ramp from Prince Road to eastbound Interstate 10 was blocked by a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV Wednesday, Feb. 1.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries related to the crash.

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV blocked the Prince Road on-ramp to eastbound...
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV blocked the Prince Road on-ramp to eastbound I-10 Wednesday, Feb. 1.(Arizona Department of Transportation)

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route while the crash scene is cleared.

