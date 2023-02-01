Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks on-ramp from Prince Road to I-10 east in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An on-ramp from Prince Road to eastbound Interstate 10 was blocked by a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV Wednesday, Feb. 1.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries related to the crash.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route while the crash scene is cleared.

