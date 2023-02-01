FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.

She is described as a Black and Hispanic woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has scars on her left arm, left hand, left and right wrists and vertical scars on her palms. She has burn marks on both legs, including likely cigarette burns on both her shins. The FBI said she is known to change her hair color, usually between brown, black or a partially copper color. She also goes by the names “Luna,” “Uni” and “Zay.” Anyone with information can call the FBI, the nearest American embassy or consulate.

