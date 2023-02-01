Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Ferrari gets stuck inside elevator shaft after ‘malfunction’

A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership...
A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the dealership Tuesday night.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.
Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)

They first had to mitigate a fuel leak, which involved setting up portable standpipes and shutting off the power to the business. Once the leak was fixed, crews worked with a towing company to remove the car from the elevator shaft.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.

In total, crews worked for about four hours to remove the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash involving three vehicles closed I-10 in Tucson between Irvington and Valencia...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
Tucson police find vehicle in connection with hit-and-run accident
No, this photo tweeted by the City of Phoenix is not how the city actually looks.
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

Latest News

Zeus is settling into his new Vermont home with owner Ron Monroe.
‘It was instant love’: Wolf-dog hybrid finds forever home
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Missing radioactive capsule found