FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Spotty light showers are possible across southeast Arizona today as a system brushes to our south. That system moves out tonight leaving us with quiet and warming conditions into the first weekend of February!

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for a sprinkle. Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

