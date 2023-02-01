I-10 east closed at Cortaro Road because of deadly crash involving pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eastbound Interstate 10 is closed at Cortaro Road in Tucson because of a deadly crash Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian at milepost 248, which is between Cortaro and Ina roads.

Cortaro Road is closed where it crosses under the interstate. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road at Cortaro Road, exit 246.

It is not known when the highway is expected to reopen.

Westbound lanes are unaffected.

