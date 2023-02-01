Pima County sergeant fired after being charged with sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County sergeant has been fired after being charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident that allegedly took place during a party at his home last month.

Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was officially terminated on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Garcia had turned himself in on Jan. 18 and Sheriff Chris Nanos said the department was moving to terminate him.

He made his first court appearance Jan. 19 and was released under the supervision of pretrial services.

The Pima County Attorney’s office recommended a $50,000 bond on a charge that carries a mandatory prison term.

According to the state, the victim was unconscious at the time of the alleged sexual assault. Garcia also allegedly contacted the victim to try to convince her not to make a statement that would implicate him.

Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia turned himself in Wednesday, Jan. 18, on a sexual assault charge. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

“This is unacceptable. This is not who we are,” Nanos said. “This is not what we’re about and we won’t stand for it. We will investigate it and prosecute it to its fullest.”

Garcia, a school resource officer, was placed on administrative leave with pay after a woman said she was sexually assaulted at a Christmas party he hosted at his home. Nanos told 13 News in December that the incident involved another off-duty employee.

Before his arrest, Garcia had risen up the ranks from patrols to a sex crime detective.

Going forward, Nanos said, his focus is on the victim, and making sure she gets the support she needs.

