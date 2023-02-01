Advertise
Police officer given Narcan, taken to hospital following traffic stop in Phoenix

The officer was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.
The officer was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop that required a dose of Narcan on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital. The officer is awake and spoke with the medical staff.

Police say the people inside the car are in police custody, but it’s unclear what type of substance made the officer ill.

