UPDATE: School canceled in Nogales because of power outage

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales School District canceled all classes Wednesday, Feb. 1, because of a power outage that is affecting many southern Arizona communities.

Nearly 20,000 UniSource Energy customers were without electricity Wednesday morning.

According to the UniSource outage map, the outages affected areas along the I-19 corridor from Amado to Nogales and areas east, including Patagonia.

There was no immediate word on what caused the outage.

