Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: School canceled in Nogales because of power outage

According to the UniSource outage map, the outages on Wednesday, Feb. 1, affected areas along...
According to the UniSource outage map, the outages on Wednesday, Feb. 1, affected areas along the I-19 corridor from Amado to Nogales and areas east, including Patagonia.(UniSource Energy)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales School District canceled all classes Wednesday, Feb. 1, because of a power outage that is affecting many southern Arizona communities.

Nearly 20,000 UniSource Energy customers were without electricity Wednesday morning.

According to the UniSource outage map, the outages affected areas along the I-19 corridor from Amado to Nogales and areas east, including Patagonia.

There was no immediate word on what caused the outage.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash involving three vehicles closed I-10 in Tucson between Irvington and Valencia...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
Tucson police find vehicle in connection with hit-and-run accident
No, this photo tweeted by the City of Phoenix is not how the city actually looks.
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

Latest News

Pantano Christian Church has hosted this event several times, but this will be the first year...
Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals
Tom Brady has announced his retirement on social media.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
Students and volunteers fighting hunger
Students and volunteers fighting hunger
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees