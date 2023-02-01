Residents speak out after shooting in Nogales neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents in the Nogales neighborhood of Kino Springs are shaken up after a shooting left one man dead.

Details on the shooting are very limited since it is an on-going investigation. However, people who live close say they are shocked on what took place late Monday, January 30th, evening.

Maria Castillo has been living on Kino Springs and West Sagebrush Road for the past ten years.

“I drive through here everyday,” Castillo says. “Late, early and never encountered anybody, I feel very safe living here in the area.”

She says it’s not unusual to see people who have crossed the border coming and going around the area but she says none have caued any major issues.

That’s why it came as a shock when Castillo heard about 73-year-old George Allen Kelly allegedly shooting and killing a man.

Kelly is currently being held in the Santa Cruz County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond and is being charged with first degree murder.

At this time there is no word on who the victim is.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office it most likely could be a migrant.

However, one neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified knew Kelly personally and even called him his friend.

He tells 13 News this isn’t the first time Kelly has had issues with people on his property. He adds whatever the reason for the alleged shooting may be, he believes Kelly acted in the best faith.

Despite the reason Castillo hopes this is a situation that never happens close to home again.

“They just kind of get worried about it,” Castillo says. “But, I don’t know how long he has been living here but, never had a issue with that.”

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office the next step in the investigation is getting an official identification on the man killed.

On Wednesday, January 31st, the body will go to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

