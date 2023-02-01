Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Superintendent fired from Casa Grande Union High School District; reasons unclear

Dr. Anna Battle was dismissed as superintendent of Casa Grande Union High School District...
Dr. Anna Battle was dismissed as superintendent of Casa Grande Union High School District during a special meeting Tuesday night.(CGUHSD)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Casa Grande Union High School District superintendent was fired by the governing board during a special meeting Tuesday night, but the reasons why are unclear. Following an executive session by the board, a motion was made to terminate Dr. Anna Battle’s contract. Chuck Wright, Stephen Hunt, and Steve Hayes voted in favor of firing Dr. Battle, while Kelly Herrington and Taylor Kerby voted against it. Kerby said he found the board’s decision petty, then insinuated that Dr. Battle’s race and sex played a factor.

“I want to say this very clearly. I think if Dr. Battle looked a little more like me and a little less like a woman of color, we would not be sitting here,” he said, followed by using an expletive “f--k no” when voting. Herrington voiced her support of Dr. Battle, saying she was “adamantly against” the vote. “I feel that Dr. Battle has done a lot of things for our district. I fully support her efforts,” she said. Her statements were met with a round of applause by those in attendance.

Battle is now on paid administrative leave until her firing goes into effect in March. Multiple people were seen leaving after the decision was handed down, while others asked why. Board members didn’t answer and soon adjourned the meeting, which lasted only about four minutes. Some attendees could be heard saying the decision was “sick” and “horrible,” while one person said the board was jeopardizing the district.

Battle had been serving as the district superintendent for just under two years. She previously served as head of schools at ASU Preparatory Academy and spent 33 years working in the Tempe Union High School District. She’s also been nominated for 11 awards from the NAACP, the 100 Black Men Educator’s Achievement Award and more.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
Eastbound I-10 traffic was diverted to the frontage road at Cortaro Road in Tucson, Ariz.,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
No, this photo tweeted by the City of Phoenix is not how the city actually looks.
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

Latest News

70 years ago, KOLD became the first TV station to sign on in Tucson.
70 years ago, KOLD became first TV station to sign on in Tucson
Expanded CBP One app working to restore asylum access
Expanded CBP One app working to restore asylum access
70 years ago, KOLD became the first TV station to sign on in Tucson.
KOLD signed on for first time in Tucson 70 years ago
FILE - The request for a criminal inquiry has no practical impact and does not commit federal...
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say