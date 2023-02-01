Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry.

Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity.

Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among western cities.

That means nearly 140,000 people in Tucson could go to bed hungry.

More than 1,200 kids from 25 schools will soon be at Pantano Christian Church along with more than 1,000 community volunteers.

The church has hosted this event several times, but this will be the first year since before the pandemic.

Organizers say they’re expecting a big turnout this year.

They’re hoping to pack about a half million meals for hungry kids and families around the world.

“When kids get it in the Philippines or the Dominican Republic, the packaging actually says where it’s from so they know that people from Tucson, Arizona, USA love them and care about them enough to send them food and when you have the basic needs of food you can think about your future, learning,” outreach pastor at the Pantano Christian Church Robin Blumenthal said. “If all you’re worried about is your next meal, you can’t really have a hope and a dream.”

This is happening each day until Feb. 4, and there are still volunteer openings available.

