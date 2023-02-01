Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A truck driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson early Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Arizona DPS confirmed the crash happened between the Valencia and Irvington exits around 4 a.m.
DPS said there was road construction on I-10 westbound when an 18-wheeler crashed into an occupied traffic control vehicle.
The 18-wheeler driver was ejected and died at the scene. He was identified as 31-year-old Jesus Gallardo-Urbina, of Mexico.
The driver of the traffic control vehicle suffered only minor injuries, according to DPS.
