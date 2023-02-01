Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson USD releases statement after district was hacked

(Tucson Unified School District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District released a statement Tuesday, Jan. 31, days after its computers were hacked and data compromised.

TUSD, southern Arizona’s largest school district, was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend.

Andy Taylor, CEO of TechTalk Radio, said an attack like this can spread through a system by someone simply clicking on an untrustworthy link. The hackers have claimed the district’s data has been allegedly copied and can be published online, where anyone will be able to see it.

TUSD’s full statement can be read below.

Protecting the security and privacy of personal information is of the utmost importance to Tucson Unified School District.

Early Monday morning we experienced a data security incident, which impacted some of our systems. Upon learning of the issue, we immediately commenced an investigation and began working with national external cybersecurity experts who regularly analyze these types of incidents. The forensic investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. We appreciate the patience of our community as we take essential steps to secure our network and ensure confidential information remains safe.

TUSD schools are fully functioning and students have access to the tools they need to continue their learning and stay on track. We greatly appreciate our staff working with us to develop alternative learning plans and using hotspots, as needed until the systems are fully restored.

Tucson Unified School District is taking this matter very seriously and continues to take significant measures to protect the information that we maintain. We apologize for the inconvenience; we will provide updates as the investigation and restoration process continues. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to get all systems back to normal.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash involving three vehicles closed I-10 in Tucson between Irvington and Valencia...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads
Missing Tucson teen found safe, reunited with family
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
Teen dies in shooting near Stone, Wetmore in Tucson
Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside

Latest News

A multi-vehicle pileup in Texas shut down an interstate during a winter storm.
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
Tucson police find vehicle in connection with hit-and-run accident
Pima County sergeant fired after being charged with sexual assault
Tom Virden found a way to merge his two passions together.
Glendale college professor using magic to stir up interest in psychology