Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Bugatti sets world auction record for new car

PHOTOS: Bugatti's last purely gas-powered supercar was just sold for nearly $11 million. (Credit: Bugatti via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone with deep pockets has a new set of wheels.

A one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned off for $10.7 million Wednesday in Paris.

This sets a world auction record for the amount of money paid for a new car.

Although the unnamed winner should probably resist the temptation, the car can reach 236 miles per hour.

The Profilée will be Bugatti’s last purely-gas powered supercar.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound I-10 traffic was diverted to the frontage road at Cortaro Road in Tucson, Ariz.,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road on Wednesday,...
Two injured in crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson
According to the UniSource outage map, the outages on Wednesday, Feb. 1, affected areas along...
UPDATE: Power restored in Nogales after massive outage
No, this photo tweeted by the City of Phoenix is not how the city actually looks.
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Thursday's...
Biden on McCarthy: 'We had a good meeting yesterday'
More than 100 dogs were rescued from a fire at a dog daycare facility.
More than 100 dogs saved after dog daycare fire
President Joe Biden discusses his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Thursday's...
Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney Phil was pulled from his burrow as per Groundhog Day tradition on Thursday.
RAW: Punxsutawney Phil makes prediction.