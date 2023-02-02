Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’

Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.(Dr Pepper via PR Newswire)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr Pepper announced a new “flavor innovation” is joining its lineup of beverages.

The company released Dr Pepper “Strawberries & Cream” as part of its permanent lineup on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the company, the new drink includes the 23 flavors that make up a regular Dr Pepper as well as “layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.”

Dr Pepper said the new soda will be hitting stores nationwide this month. It will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs in both regular and zero sugar.

They also said a new social campaign involving “Strawberries & Cream” will be launching this spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound I-10 traffic was diverted to the frontage road at Cortaro Road in Tucson, Ariz.,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road on Wednesday,...
Two injured in crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson
According to the UniSource outage map, the outages on Wednesday, Feb. 1, affected areas along...
UPDATE: Power restored in Nogales after massive outage
No, this photo tweeted by the City of Phoenix is not how the city actually looks.
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

Latest News

'Woodstock Willie' in Woodstock, Illinois, predicted six more weeks of winter on Thursday.
Beyond Phil: Other rodents that purport to ‘predict’ weather
Rep Ilhan Omar, R-Minn., gives remarks before a vote to remove her from the Foreign Affairs...
Omar speaks out about vote to remove her from committee
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Heavy police presence at college in Tucson