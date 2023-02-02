Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Expanded CBP One app working to restore asylum access

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The newly expanded CBP One app is putting part of the immigration process into the hands of people who are trying to cross into the United States.

The app is meant to relieve some of the build-up at our southern border, but there are hurdles still in the way.

“This is causing a lot of inequities, that’s what we’re seeing in border towns,” said Pedro de Velasco, Director of Education and Advocacy at the Kino Border Initiative.

As thousands along Arizona’s southern border wait for the end of Title 42, many are trying their luck at the CBP One app. Humanitarian organizations like Kino Border Initiative said it’s a step in the right direction, but people coming into their organization have had trouble with the app.

“The word that we’re hearing a lot is ‘impotencia’ it’s frustrating to not be able to secure an appointment not only for themselves but for their families,” he said.

The app can only be downloaded on a smartphone, and a new smartphone at that, which many who are crossing the border don’t have access to. The app is also only available in English and Spanish at the moment. He said many aren’t good with technology either and it’s creating more work for the Kino Border Initiative.

“We have to readapt our services, so right now we are facilitating work shops for people on how to create an email address, how to download the app, how to fill out the app,” he explained.

Right now, Nogales is the only port of entry in Arizona using the app. U.S. Customs and Border Protection tells me there has been success with the app so far, but it is still in the early stages.

“We’ve had the issue where people are trying to present themselves at the border at the port of entry and they would line up in the pedestrian area everyday and it wasn’t very secure for them. There was no guarantee as to when they would come in to get processed,” said Edith Serrano, Public Affairs Liaison with CBP.

Despite technical issues many using the app have been facing, the app does have its benefits. CBP said it was created to help both non-citizens and CBP officials.

“It’s a safe and secure way for these non-citizens to present themselves at the port of entry to begin their process,” she explained. “It takes them out of the hands of the smugglers who try to take advantage of these people and charge them an inordinate amount of money to get them across.”

CBP is working to fix any technical issues with the app. They are also working on ways to expand it, including adding more languages other than just English and Spanish.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
Eastbound I-10 traffic was diverted to the frontage road at Cortaro Road in Tucson, Ariz.,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
No, this photo tweeted by the City of Phoenix is not how the city actually looks.
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

Latest News

70 years ago, KOLD became the first TV station to sign on in Tucson.
70 years ago, KOLD became first TV station to sign on in Tucson
70 years ago, KOLD became the first TV station to sign on in Tucson.
KOLD signed on for first time in Tucson 70 years ago
FILE - The request for a criminal inquiry has no practical impact and does not commit federal...
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say