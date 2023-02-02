Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend ahead!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, February 2, 2023
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, February 2, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure builds in across Arizona Thursday through the weekend. This will lead to a warming trend taking our temps to the mid to upper 70s for the first weekend of February. Wind will return Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next storm system.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound I-10 traffic was diverted to the frontage road at Cortaro Road in Tucson, Ariz.,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
According to the UniSource outage map, the outages on Wednesday, Feb. 1, affected areas along...
UPDATE: Power restored in Nogales after massive outage
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road on Wednesday,...
Two injured in crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson
No, this photo tweeted by the City of Phoenix is not how the city actually looks.
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online

Latest News

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, February 2, 2023
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, February 2, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer for first weekend of February
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2023
TEP Clean Energy Report Wednesday, Feb. 1
TEP Clean Energy Report Wednesday, Feb. 1