FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure builds in across Arizona Thursday through the weekend. This will lead to a warming trend taking our temps to the mid to upper 70s for the first weekend of February. Wind will return Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next storm system.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

