Heavy police presence at college in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a heavy police presence at a college in Tucson as of 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, are at Carrington College, which is near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue.

The actual address for the college is 201 North Bonita Avenue. Bonita is closed in both directions in the area.

A spokesman said Intermountain Centers for Human Development, which is near Carrington, is currently under lockdown.

That spokesman also confirmed the TPD helicopter has been flying in the area.

