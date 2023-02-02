Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.(Houston Police Department)
By KHOU staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – A man in Houston was mauled to death by his neighbor’s dogs while trying to protect his own pet, officials said.

Police said the victim was inside his home Wednesday when he heard noises in his backyard.

When he went outside to check, he saw the neighbor’s dogs had gotten loose and were attacking his dog.

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.

When police arrived, they said the dogs were still mauling the man’s body, even though he was already dead. They also said one of the dogs tried to attack an officer.

All the dogs involved were taken to the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter.

The victim’s dog that was attacked had to be euthanized Wednesday night due to its injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound I-10 traffic was diverted to the frontage road at Cortaro Road in Tucson, Ariz.,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
First responders from several agencies responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue,...
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road on Wednesday,...
Two injured in crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson
Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
According to the UniSource outage map, the outages on Wednesday, Feb. 1, affected areas along...
UPDATE: Power restored in Nogales after massive outage

Latest News

Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.
Captured mafia boss was working undercover as pizza maker, authorities say
Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.
Police on scene of domestic shooting in Oregon
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Lawyer: Principal unaware boy had gun before teacher shot
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
The Northeast and New England brace for an “epic” Arctic blast threatening wind chills as low...
"Epic" arctic air targets parts of the south and northeast U.S.