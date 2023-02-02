WATCH: Video released from DUI arrest of Cochise County Attorney Brian Mcintyre

Body cam video has been released showing the arrest of Cochise County Attorney Brian Mcintyre on Saturday, Jan. 28.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Attorney Brian Mcintyre was arrested without incident for suspicion of driving under the influence around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said he was transported to SVPD where a breathalyzer test was completed. Mcintyre had a blood alcohol content of 0.210, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

SVPD said the attorney was cited for super extreme DUI and released with a court date.

“For 18 years I have done my best to ensure that choices have consequences,” said McIntyre in a written statement. “My choices will also have consequences and the matters will be handled by an outside prosecution entity and most likely an out-of-county judge.”

“As disappointed as I am in myself, it is the looks of disappointment from the professionals who had to do their duty last evening due to my choices that will live with me the longest,” he said. “No one is above the law, including me.”

