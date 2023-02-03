Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

Law enforcement agencies in other parts of the country have reported arrests in pulsar...
Law enforcement agencies in other parts of the country have reported arrests in pulsar manipulation cases.(Arizona's Family)
By Morgan Loew
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores.

Williams testified in front of the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, arguing that something must be done to protect fuel station owners and operators from gangs of criminals using pulsar manipulation devices to steal gas and diesel fuel. “I was told we’ve lost almost 250,000 gallons of gasoline,” said Williams.

Arizona’s Family Investigates could not independently corroborate that statistic. But law enforcement agencies in other parts of the country have reported arrests in pulsar manipulation cases. The actual devices are no larger than an external hard drive for a computer. “It allows large quantities of fuel to be removed without being registered or charged,” said Amanda Gray, the Arizona Petroleum Marketers Association executive director.

Gray testified in front of state senators about how the devices are used. “They have to break into the fuel pump itself. They have to tamper with the fuel pump itself. They can do this in less than 60 seconds,” said Gray.

The Arizona Senate is considering SB 1177, which would make it a class 3 felony to possess a pulsar manipulation device. The Judiciary Committee passed the measure on a vote of 6-1.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from several agencies responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue,...
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
The Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene and its neighbors continue to argue over the proposed...
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
Mary Durazo, 60, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her husband.
Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument

Latest News

The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Man arrested, but motive unknown in Dallas Zoo monkey theft
President Joe Biden addresses the higher-than-expected January jobs report Friday morning.
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country catching up to Arizona
Mary Durazo, 60, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her husband.
Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country finally catching up to Arizona
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country finally catching up to Arizona
The shooting happened near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road.
Teen boy shot, child injured after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix