Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson

Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Tucson Fire Department said they were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market near Broadway and Pantano.

The TFD said the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning motor in a mechanical room on the second floor of the building.

Crews never saw active flames and fans were used to clear out the building. There were no reported injuries.

