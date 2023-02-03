Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring is here... for now!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Friday, February 3rd, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure builds in across Arizona Thursday through the weekend. This will lead to a warming trend taking our temps to the mid to upper 70s for the first weekend of February. Wind returns Friday with gusts up to 25 to 40 mph in the morning and early afternoon. The warm, gusty winds will make it feel like spring through Sunday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s. Gusty.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

