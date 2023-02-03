Gem & Jam Festival ready for 3 days of music, arts, food at Pima County Fairgrounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Gem & Jam Festival at the Pima County Fairgrounds.

Things get started at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and while this event has no affiliation with the Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, it started 15 years ago as an after-party for people who came to visit and it has turned into a full festival.

That means three days of music, art, food and camping at the fairgrounds.

The stages are set for the 55 musical artists from all over the country who will play this weekend. There are also different workshops happening from dancing to yoga.

Between 5,000 and 7,000 people are expected each day, and while there are no COVID restrictions, the Pima County Health Department will be giving out free COVID tests.

There is also a stage that is focused on local acts and there are also many local food vendors.

“It’s just something that we’re really proud of and to bring to Tucson and to keep growing we really want to have the local community come out and be a part of it as well,” founder and partner of Gem & Jam festival Toby White said. “It’s just something that we think everyone can really enjoy.”

There will be gems on display and tickets for the festival are still available.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.