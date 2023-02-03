Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale helps Tucson families overcome inflation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale is back in Tucson for the 14th year and organizers say they’re busier than ever.

With retail prices higher than a year ago, Shawna Wilfert and local organizers are going above and beyond to help families make extra cash and save money at the big event.

This year around 100,000 donations were gifted to JBF, breaking records and providing hot deals on everything from strollers and baby supplies to furniture and clothes.

Lots of soon-to-be mamas and new families said events like these make the financial burden of raising a family in this economy a little easier to manage.

“I have shopped JBF for about 10 years starting when she was little,” said Sandra Smith of Tucson. “Now I’m shopping for my future grandchild.”

Just Between Friends pop-up consignment is becoming a family tradition for people in Tucson. Wilfert said that’s what the goal was 14 years ago when JBF opened in Tucson.

“Kids are expensive to raise and we know our kids grow so quick, so it’s great that you can basically recycle what they’ve outgrown. Everything still has life, it’s kind of like “Toy Story,” your toys have another life and they can go on to bless another family,” Wilfert said.

The sale has everything from cribs and baby essentials to home décor and holiday decorations. Local families sell the items their kids have outgrown or never used and earn up to 70%. Other families shop and can save up to 90%. JBF also supports the local charity “More Than a Bed,” which connects foster and adoptive families with the resources they need.

Brianna Smith is pregnant and said she was able to get a great deal on an item she’s been looking at for months.

“I was able to get the exact stroller I wanted and now I’m looking for clothes for my little boy,” Smith said.

Wilfert said they even have a national recall specialist on staff to make sure those items are safe.

“We’re checking for our car seats to make sure they have safety waivers that have been signed by the owner to make sure they haven’t been in an accident,” Wilfert said. “Anything that’s been recently recalled, we have a book to check when things are dropped off. We’re staying up to date to make sure our families are safe.”

Tickets are free online and $3 at the door. The sale will be open Friday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be back in the summer before students go back to school.

