Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Remember these key points when filing taxes, IRS says

The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.
The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:06 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – With tax season here, many people are hoping to file well before the April 18 deadline. The Internal Revenue Service has released a number of points to keep in mind before sending in your 2022 return.

The IRS made a checklist of a few things that should help make filing your taxes go a little smoother.

First, the IRS said you should gather tax paperwork and records related to your taxes to better insure your information is accurate and avoid missing a deduction or credit.

Some information the IRS suggests having at the ready include:

  • All social security numbers are listed on the tax return.
  • Bank account and routing numbers.
  • Various forms may include W-2s, 1099s, or 1098s.
  • Form 1095-A or Health Insurance Marketplace Statement.
  • Any letter from the IRS citing an amount received for a certain tax deduction or credit.

The IRS also said that all types of income should be reported in the return, and that filing electronically with a direct deposit can help avoid any delays in getting a refund.

The agency also recommended choosing a tax professional carefully if you need help filing. Although most services are honest and professional when helping with your tax return, the IRS said dishonest tax preparers who file false returns do exist.

Due to the high volume of taxpayers filing their returns around this time, the IRS also suggests making sure to use online resources before calling its offices to avoid phone delays.

For more information on filing your taxes, visit the IRS website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from several agencies responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue,...
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
Eastbound I-10 traffic was diverted to the frontage road at Cortaro Road in Tucson, Ariz.,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road on Wednesday,...
Two injured in crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson
Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
According to the UniSource outage map, the outages on Wednesday, Feb. 1, affected areas along...
UPDATE: Power restored in Nogales after massive outage

Latest News

On lookout for sex trafficking in Tucson
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
Around 10,000 people in the city of Tucson are eligible to have their low-level marijuana...
City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US