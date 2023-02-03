Tucson K-9 officer catches car theft suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson K-9 officer took down a car theft and burglary suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The Tucson Police Department said it started when another officer found a stolen vehicle near Stone and Fort Lowell.
The TPD said the suspect, identified as Devon Anthony Borghi, then ran away from the scene.
K-9 Luna was brought in and quickly found Borghi hiding in a burned-down structure.
The 23-year-old Borghi was arrested on charges of vehicle theft and third-degree burglary. He was later released from jail.
