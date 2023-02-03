Tucson K-9 officer catches car theft suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson K-9 officer took down a car theft and burglary suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Tucson Police Department said it started when another officer found a stolen vehicle near Stone and Fort Lowell.

The TPD said the suspect, identified as Devon Anthony Borghi, then ran away from the scene.

Devon Anthony Borghi, 23, is facing charges of vehicle theft and third-degree burglary. (Tucson Police Department)

K-9 Luna was brought in and quickly found Borghi hiding in a burned-down structure.

The 23-year-old Borghi was arrested on charges of vehicle theft and third-degree burglary. He was later released from jail.

