Tucson woman accused of killing husband during argument

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been accused of killing her husband during an argument late Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Tucson Police Department said Mary and Ruben Durazo got into a fight in their home near 22nd Street and Columbus Boulevard.

Ruben, 60, was found with “sharp-force trauma” and died at the scene, according to the TPD.

Mary Durazo, also 60 years old, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

