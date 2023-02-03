Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson woman accused of killing husband during argument

Mary Durazo, 60, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her husband.
Mary Durazo, 60, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her husband.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been accused of killing her husband during an argument late Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Tucson Police Department said Mary and Ruben Durazo got into a fight in their home near 22nd Street and Columbus Boulevard.

Ruben, 60, was found with “sharp-force trauma” and died at the scene, according to the TPD.

Mary Durazo, also 60 years old, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from several agencies responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue,...
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
The Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene and its neighbors continue to argue over the proposed...
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
Just Between Friends pop-up consignment is becoming a family tradition for people in Tucson.
Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale helps Tucson families overcome inflation
Tucson Unified School District continues to investigate a crippling cyberattack.
TUSD superintendent finally speaks out following cyberattack