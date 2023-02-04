80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023.

Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned Equine Wellness program during the 2023 season. StrideSAFE is a biometric sensor mechanism that slips into the saddle cloth to detect minute changes in a horse’s gait at high speed. Originally built in 1943 by Rukin Jelks, Rillito is the birthplace of modern Quarter Horse racing.

The track is located at 4502 N. First Avenue just south of River Road. Rillito Racetrack will televise simulcasts for pari-mutuel wagering available from tracks around the country. Gates open at 11am and post time is 1:00pm., www.rillitoracetrack.com, or 520-RILLITO (520) 745-5486.

The 80th winter meet will include increased purses, a new retail store with apparel and gifts, upgraded food and beverage service, plus live entertainment.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.