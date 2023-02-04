Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures this weekend

Allie Potter Feb. 4 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure over the region will result in warmer temperatures this weekend with high temperatures peaking about 10 degrees above normal Sunday. Another weather system brings cooler temperatures to the area early next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

