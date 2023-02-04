Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious package Saturday morning.
They sent a tweet out to the community that said, “Police activity- OVPD is working on an incident at the Home Depot. Please avoid the area.”
Ten minutes later, OVPD sent out another tweet saying the scene was clear.
“There was a suspicious package located. It has been cleared and is now all safe,” said OVPD Public Information Officer Darren Wright.
