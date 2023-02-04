Teen boy shot, child injured after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy was shot, and a child is hurt after a drive-by shooting in central Phoenix on Friday evening. Officers say a car with multiple people inside drove through a parking lot near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and began shooting at another car. A teen boy inside the second vehicle was hit by the gunfire, investigators said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the first car then sped off.

Officers say a child was walking in the area with a family member when the shooting broke out. The child was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. Thomas Road is closed in both directions.

