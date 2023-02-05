Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Deputies say the 2-year-old girl was being dropped off at a babysitter's house when she was struck. (KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 2-year-old girl in Houston died after deputies say she wandered into the path of a moving SUV and was struck.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a babysitter’s house about 5 p.m. Friday in Houston.

The toddler reportedly wandered into the path of a moving SUV, which rolled over her. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say the driver, who has only been identified as a 43-year-old woman, was cleaning her vehicle, while multiple children played on the concrete driveway. The driver sent the children inside and later moved the car from the concrete driveway to an earthen driveway.

As she was moving forward, deputies say she felt a bump she believed was the transition from the concrete to the earthen section. When she got out of the vehicle, she realized she had hit the toddler.

Investigators could not say whether the driver was the child’s babysitter. They say she did not appear to be impaired when the girl was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
Mary Durazo, 60, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her husband.
Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument
First responders from several agencies responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue,...
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
The Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene and its neighbors continue to argue over the proposed...
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country

Latest News

A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
Deputies say the 2-year-old girl was being dropped off at a babysitter's house when she was...
Investigator: Toddler struck, killed after wandering into path of moving SUV
The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night is the ninth largest in U.S....
Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky