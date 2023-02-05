FIRST ALERT FORECAST- Big drop in temperatures Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a beautiful weekend across southern Arizona with plentiful sunshine, light winds, and highs well above normal. This warm-up is short-lived, as our next weather system dives into the region Monday. This system will be a dry one for us, but will drop high temperatures 15° to 20° (compared to Sunday’s highs) and kick up wind gusts. A ridge of high pressure starts to build mid to late workweek, allowing highs to warm back into the 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

