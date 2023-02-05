FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny skies and warm temperatures again Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After starting off in the 30s and 40s Saturday morning, temperatures soared into the 70s by the afternoon – thanks to sunshine and dry air. A similar day is on tap Sunday, with highs warming 10°to 12° above normal.

Our next storm system dives into the region Monday, but it’ll be a dry one for us. It will bring southern Arizona breezy conditions and will drop temperatures 15° to 20° (compared to Sunday’s highs). Temperatures will stay below normal through mid-week, before our next ridge warms things back into the 70s by the weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 80°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

