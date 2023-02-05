Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny skies and warm temperatures again Sunday

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After starting off in the 30s and 40s Saturday morning, temperatures soared into the 70s by the afternoon – thanks to sunshine and dry air. A similar day is on tap Sunday, with highs warming 10°to 12° above normal.

Our next storm system dives into the region Monday, but it’ll be a dry one for us. It will bring southern Arizona breezy conditions and will drop temperatures 15° to 20° (compared to Sunday’s highs). Temperatures will stay below normal through mid-week, before our next ridge warms things back into the 70s by the weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 80°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
Mary Durazo, 60, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her husband.
Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument
First responders from several agencies responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue,...
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
The Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene and its neighbors continue to argue over the proposed...
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country

Latest News

Allie Potter Feb. 4 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures this weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring is here... for now!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023