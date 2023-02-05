FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps today but dropping 18 degrees tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will push temperatures above normal for the weekend, with afternoon highs peaking around 12 degrees above average Sunday. Another weather system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early in the week, followed by a gradual warming trend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Light west wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

