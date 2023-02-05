Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps today but dropping 18 degrees tomorrow

Allie Potter Weather Feb. 5
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will push temperatures above normal for the weekend, with afternoon highs peaking around 12 degrees above average Sunday. Another weather system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early in the week, followed by a gradual warming trend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Light west wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia early Sunday morning.
Tucson Police investigate shooting involving juveniles near Alvernon and Valencia
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
Mary Durazo, 60, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her husband.
Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument

Latest News

Sunday, February 4th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny skies and warm temperatures again Sunday
Allie Potter Feb. 4 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures this weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring is here... for now!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023