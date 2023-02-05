Tucson Police investigate shooting involving juveniles near Alvernon and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road.

Officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the 4000 block of East Agate Knoll Drive at around 3:15 a.m., Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was declared deceased at the scene. TPD said three juvenile boys were transported to the hospital: one with critical injuries and two with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident and said more details will be released later as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.