Tucson Police investigate shooting involving juveniles near Alvernon and Valencia

Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia early Sunday morning.
Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia early Sunday morning.(13 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road.

Officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the 4000 block of East Agate Knoll Drive at around 3:15 a.m., Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was declared deceased at the scene. TPD said three juvenile boys were transported to the hospital: one with critical injuries and two with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident and said more details will be released later as they become available.

