Authorities identify man killed in shooting at home near Alvernon, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road in Tucson early Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 4000 block of East Agate Knoll Drive around 3:15 a.m.

The TPD said it received a 911 call about a loud party at the home a few minutes before the shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found four people shot. That includes 19-year-old Eduardo Salazar, who died at the scene.

Three 16-year-olds, all male, were also injured. One of the teens remains in critical condition while the other two are stable, according to TPD.

The TPD said a fight inside the home led to the shooting.

Several people left the area before officers arrived.

While no suspects are in custody, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

