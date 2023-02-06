Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities identify man killed in shooting at home near Alvernon, Valencia

Three teens were also injured in the early Sunday morning shooting
Tucson Police responded to a shooting at a home near Alvernon Way and Valencia in Tucson early...
Tucson Police responded to a shooting at a home near Alvernon Way and Valencia in Tucson early Sunday. Feb. 5.(13 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road in Tucson early Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 4000 block of East Agate Knoll Drive around 3:15 a.m.

The TPD said it received a 911 call about a loud party at the home a few minutes before the shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found four people shot. That includes 19-year-old Eduardo Salazar, who died at the scene.

Three 16-year-olds, all male, were also injured. One of the teens remains in critical condition while the other two are stable, according to TPD.

The TPD said a fight inside the home led to the shooting.

Several people left the area before officers arrived.

While no suspects are in custody, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
State Route 83 was closed briefly because of a brush fire near milepost 44 Sunday, Feb. 5.
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,500
Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Strongest earthquake in decades startles western New York
Both nationwide chains are reportedly feeling the pinch of pharmacy staffing shortages.
CVS, Walmart among stores cutting pharmacy hours
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th-largest as drawing nears