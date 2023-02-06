Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green retires after 12 seasons in NFL

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Green has decided to retire after 12 seasons in the NFL. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired on Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL.

The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.

Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder had a rare blend of size and speed and his low-key personality made him a favorite among teammates. He teamed with quarterback Andy Dalton to lead the Bengals to the playoffs every year from 2011 to 2015, though they never won a game in the postseason.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career.

“Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”

He missed the 2019 season with an ankle injury, but returned to the Bengals in 2020.

Green was solid in his first season with the Cardinals in 2021, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three TDs. His production dipped to 24 catches for 236 yards and two TDs this season, though he remained a popular presence in the Cardinals locker room.

He finishes his career with 10,514 yards receiving — which ranks 44th in NFL history — and had 70 touchdown catches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police responded to a shooting at a home near Alvernon Way and Valencia in Tucson early...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at home near Alvernon, Valencia
Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
Roy Lewis played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2009 Super Bowl beating the Arizona...
Phoenix firefighter played in 2009 Super Bowl against the Cardinals
We’ve combed through all the parties, and there are two that are sure to be epic!
Two star-studded Super Bowl parties coming to the Phoenix-area
Super Bowl LVII security is now underway to ensure the safety of everyone for the big week...
First responders come together to protect the public during Super Bowl week