Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre to remain in office despite recent arrest

BISBEE, Ariz. (13 News) - Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who was arrested in January for suspicion of driving under the influence, has decided to remain in office.

In a statement released Monday, Feb. 6, McIntyre said by staying in office he aims to avoid an appointment process by the Board of Supervisors that he said would “leave complete uncertainty as to the future policies, goals, and objectives” of the office.

His complete statement is below:

In the last eight years that I have served as County Attorney, this office has accomplished many things. There remains much more to accomplish, and new programs and services were already in the process of being developed and implemented before the poor choices leading to my arrest on January 28th.

I regret that those choices cloud the great work of the many professionals with whom I have the joy of working, some for my entire 18 years. The misdemeanor charge pending against me does not present a legal impediment to my remaining the Cochise County Attorney. The question I struggled with personally was whether it presented a moral impediment.

After consulting with my team, my external support group, and receiving substantial input both positive and negative from the community, I have determined that I will remain in office to carry out the duties I was elected to perform.

My resignation would result in an appointment process determined exclusively by the Board of Supervisors and leave complete uncertainty as to the future policies, goals, and objectives of this office. I respect and acknowledge the substantial criticism this decision may bring. I also appreciate the support I have received thus far from the community.

I regret that my incredibly poor choices further tarnished the perception of those who hold the highest positions of power. While I deal, personally, with the consequences of those choices, I recommit myself to this community that professionally, I will continue the fight to make Cochise County the greatest of places to live and will prove that commitment through the daily efforts of this office.

Brian M. McIntyre

Cochise County Attorney

McIntyre was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence on Jan. 28.

Officials said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.210, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Sierra Vista police said McIntyre was cited for super extreme DUI and released with a court date.

