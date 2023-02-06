Advertise
Cochise County man facing attempted murder, other charges related to shooting in Sunsites

Derek Smith is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with...
Derek Smith is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUNSITES, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County man is facing multiple charges after a shooting that left another man injured in January.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Derek Smith of Sunsites, Ariz., was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 5, and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment.

The charges stem from a shooting incident at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the area of the Sunsites Golf Course, in which a 38-year-old man was shot. The man who was injured was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson and underwent surgery for his injuries.

He provided information that indicated Smith was the man who shot him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. CCSO SWAT previously executed a search warrant at a Pearce resident but were unable to locate Smith there.

The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

