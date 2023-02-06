Cochise County man facing attempted murder, other charges related to shooting in Sunsites

SUNSITES, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County man is facing multiple charges after a shooting that left another man injured in January.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Derek Smith of Sunsites, Ariz., was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 5, and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment.

The charges stem from a shooting incident at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the area of the Sunsites Golf Course, in which a 38-year-old man was shot. The man who was injured was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson and underwent surgery for his injuries.

He provided information that indicated Smith was the man who shot him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. CCSO SWAT previously executed a search warrant at a Pearce resident but were unable to locate Smith there.

The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

